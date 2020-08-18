Tim Anderson and Luis Robert homer twice to lead the White Sox to a 7-2 victory against the Tigers, but catcher Yasmani Grandal exits early with lower back stiffness

CHICAGO — Tim Anderson and Luis Robert homered twice Monday, leading the Chicago White Sox to a 7-2 victory against the Detroit Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Yoan Moncada and Danny Mendick also homered as the Sox opened the four-game series with a bang.

The Sox are back over .500 (12-11), but it wasn’t all good news for the team. Catcher Yasmani Grandal left in the sixth inning with lower back stiffness after fielding a ball hit in front of the plate by Austin Romine and throwing to first for the out.

The Sox said Grandal is day to day.