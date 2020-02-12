Tim Anderson laughs at MLB Network's top 100 player rankings

MLB Network is unveiling a list of the top 100 players in baseball. It's ambitious and sure to stir up some controversy. Just don't ask Tim Anderson about it.

Tuesday saw the release of players ranked 100-81. The White Sox shortstop, straight off a batting title, came in at 95, just ahead of teammates Jose Abreu at 96 and Eloy Jimenez at 97.

Anderson has talked a big talk this offseason, but he didn't seem to like the list, going as far to say "This S*** Don't Matter" before clarifying what he meant.

Ohh i didn't tweet that cause it had me at 95th i tweeted it because honestly it really don't matter fr for whoever 😂





The White Sox figure to have more representation higher up the list with Yoan Moncada, Lucas Giolito and Yasmani Grandal, but the list itself is a bit strange. Having Vladimir Guerrero Jr. come in at 100 will almost certainly look silly by the end of the season. The 20-year-old Blue Jay is one of the top young talents in the game and will likely build on a decent rookie season.

Other than that, there is the weird coincidence that there are three straight White Sox players (the aforementioned Anderson, Abreu and Jimenez) and three straight Twins players (Miguel Sano, Mitch Garver and Jorge Polanco). At the very least, it gave Anderson an extra something to add to the chip on his shoulder.

