Tim Anderson’s impromptu Q&A on Twitter

White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson is nothing if not a man of the people. The 2019 MLB Batting Champion hopped on Twitter Tuesday evening for an impromptu Q&A session with fans and he opened up about everything from bat flips to college football to what he did this Thanksgiving. If you missed the tweet-storm, here are some of his answers.

i got some time on flight so i want to open up to answer some question from the fans. So send me some and I'll answer many as i can 🖤 Seven — T A 7 (@TimAnderson7) December 3, 2019

On hitting off KC Royals Pitcher Brad Keller:

Soooo Bad — T A 7 (@TimAnderson7) December 3, 2019

On bat flips and home run celebrations:

C'mon bra you know which one my favorite. The one that stirred up the baseball world. — T A 7 (@TimAnderson7) December 3, 2019

I just be in that moment! — T A 7 (@TimAnderson7) December 3, 2019

Farthest homer he's ever seen?

Eloy!! — T A 7 (@TimAnderson7) December 3, 2019

On Yasmani Grandal joining the White Sox:

Yepp!! Pimping them ain't easy but somebody gotta do it. Tell the pitchers don't get in they feeeling we just bringing fun to the game — T A 7 (@TimAnderson7) December 3, 2019

Biggest adjustment from 2018 to 2019 (Anderson had a +.095 batting average increase from 2018 to 2019).

Timing. Learning how to hit certain balls a certain way in the zone... and i guess outside the zone too cause i only had 15 walks 😂 — T A 7 (@TimAnderson7) December 3, 2019

And, finally, what he likes best about being on the White Sox:

Nothing like being in a place you want to be. And nothing like being in place where you feel loved. Love where I'm at — T A 7 (@TimAnderson7) December 3, 2019

I love what we doing and the direction we headed towards. So couldn't be more happy to right in the mix of that. — T A 7 (@TimAnderson7) December 3, 2019

