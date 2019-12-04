Tim Anderson’s impromptu Q&A on Twitter

Kelly Twardziak

White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson is nothing if not a man of the people. The 2019 MLB Batting Champion hopped on Twitter Tuesday evening for an impromptu Q&A session with fans and he opened up about everything from bat flips to college football to what he did this Thanksgiving. If you missed the tweet-storm, here are some of his answers.

On hitting off KC Royals Pitcher Brad Keller:

On bat flips and home run celebrations:

Farthest homer he's ever seen?

On Yasmani Grandal joining the White Sox:

Biggest adjustment from 2018 to 2019 (Anderson had a +.095 batting average increase from 2018 to 2019). 

And, finally, what he likes best about being on the White Sox:

