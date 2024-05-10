Tilman Fertitta ranked No. 18 among world’s richest sports owners

In a Forbes ranking of the 20 richest sports owners in the world, Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta is the only Houstonian on the list.

According to Forbes, Fertitta’s net worth increased to $9.4 billion, which represents 16% year-over-year growth. In all, that earned him the No. 18 spot on the list of richest sports owners in the world.

Among the top 20 in 2024, other NBA owners include:

Beyond sports, Fertitta has a major revenue stream via his Landry’s, Inc. empire of dining, entertainment, and hospitality brands.

In recent weeks, Fertitta has said he is exploring bringing a National Hockey League (NHL) and/or WNBA franchise to Houston — though nothing appears to be close to finished, at this time.

