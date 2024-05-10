Tilman Fertitta ranked No. 18 among world’s richest sports owners
In a Forbes ranking of the 20 richest sports owners in the world, Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta is the only Houstonian on the list.
According to Forbes, Fertitta’s net worth increased to $9.4 billion, which represents 16% year-over-year growth. In all, that earned him the No. 18 spot on the list of richest sports owners in the world.
Among the top 20 in 2024, other NBA owners include:
No. 1: Steve Balmer, Los Angeles Clippers, $121 billion (up 50% from 2023)
No. 3: Mariam Adelson and family, Dallas Mavericks, $32 billion (down 9% from 2023)
No. 5: Daniel Gilbert, Cleveland Cavaliers, $26.2 billion (up 46% from 2023)
No. 8: Stanley Kroenke, Denver Nuggets, $16.2 billion (up 26% from 2023)
No. 15: Antony Ressler, Atlanta Hawks, $10.5 billion (up 78% from 2023)
No. 17: Mat Ishbia, Phoenix Suns, $9.9 billion (up 83% from 2023)
No. 19: Tom Gores, Detroit Pistons, $9.1 billion (up 49% from 2023)
No. 20: Joe Tsai, Brooklyn Nets, $8.5 billion (up 12% from 2023)
Beyond sports, Fertitta has a major revenue stream via his Landry’s, Inc. empire of dining, entertainment, and hospitality brands.
In recent weeks, Fertitta has said he is exploring bringing a National Hockey League (NHL) and/or WNBA franchise to Houston — though nothing appears to be close to finished, at this time.
