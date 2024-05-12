Tillamook new Portland Timbers jersey sponsor

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Nearly three months after the Portland Timbers cut ties with their main jersey sponsor, the club announced Tillamook has signed a multiyear deal to be their front jersey sponsor.

The Timbers unveiled their new kit on Sunday at Providence Park in a rivalry match with the Seattle Sounders.

“We are absolutely thrilled to bring these two iconic Oregon brands together and to celebrate our state in such a unique way through this expanded partnership,” Timbers CEO Heather Davis said in a Sunday statement. “Tillamook is a brand that truly represents the best of Oregon, and the Portland Timbers are incredibly proud to wear the Tillamook name on our jerseys.”

Tillamook has been a sponsor of the Timbers in one form or another since 2014, including at concession stands around Providence Park.

Tillamook VP of Marketing Kate Boltin said they are excited to expand their relationship with the Timbers.

“It will always be important to us to support our home state of Oregon,” she said. “And the time felt right to further invest in our longstanding partnership with the Timbers, do some good for the community and show appreciation to the fans.”

This jersey opportunity for Tillamook opened up at the end of February when the Timbers ended their sponsorship with DaBella with the CEO of the Hillsboro home contracting company facing sexual harassment allegations.

In a press release at that time, the Timbers said they learned about the allegations on Feb. 27 after a court filing brought the allegations to light — claiming DaBella CEO Donnie McMillan Jr. made unwanted advancements and sexually harassed at least three female employees.

“This decision was rooted in the responsibility we have to our fans, supporters, partners and employees to transparently reflect and uphold the values and expectations of our community,” the Timbers said in a press release.

