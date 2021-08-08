TikTok owner ByteDance aims for Hong Kong IPO by early 2022 - FT

Aug 8 (Reuters) - ByteDance, the Chinese owner of short video platform TikTok, has revived its plan to go public with a listing in Hong Kong by early 2022 after addressing Chinese regulators' concerns, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

ByteDance is planning to list in either the fourth quarter of this year or in early 2022, the FT reported https://on.ft.com/3lHv2hv, citing sources familiar with the matter.

"We are expecting final guidance from ByteDance in September. They are submitting all the filings with Chinese authorities right now and are going through the review process," the newspaper quoted a source as saying.

ByteDance did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Beijing-based BytDance said in April that it had no imminent plans for an initial public offering (IPO).

Chinese regulators have stepped up their scrutiny of the tech sector in recent months. The FT report said ByteDance has been working on addressing data security concerns raised by regulators. (Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

