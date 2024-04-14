TikTok Mom Reunited With Hero Who Saved Son From Flying Hockey Puck

TikTok | AsiaFromAkron

The mom who asked TikTok for help finding the man who saved her young son's life at a recent hockey game now has a happier ending to her story.

Asia From Akron took to TikTok late Friday night to tell her story and ask for the public's help finding the man, and the public came through in a big way. The three were reunited on Saturday night and Asia shared the feel-good story in a few TikTok videos.

Asia Updated Everyone On How Andrew Was Found

The TikTok community came through for Asia when they found the man who saved her son's life at a hockey game last week. She shared her update story in a video late Saturday night.

"So first of all, thank you so much to everyone who helped make this happen. Everyone who reposted, shared, commented, y'all made this happen," she said. "TikTok did its thing for real because that was less than 24 hours and we had Andrew on the line. That's our hockey puck hero's name, Andrew."

Asia explained that she posted her original video searching for Andrew at 2 a.m. on Friday and by 10 a.m. Saturday, she had a DM from Andrew that said, "Everything happens for a reason. I'm glad little man was okay."

"And so I sent him a really heartfelt thank you. I told him when the playoffs start, I would love to send you to the game," she continued. "Later on in the day, I had a DM from the Monsters [the hockey team]. They were like, 'Hey, we saw your video. We'd love to help you find him.' I said, 'Listen, I already found him.'"

The team then invited Asia and her son to attend the game on Saturday night.

Asia And Her Son Were Reunited With Andrew At Saturday Night's Game

The hockey team's organization was ready for the big moment when Asia and Andrew reunited with news crews there to capture the event. Once inside the venue, a representative for the Monsters told Asia and Andrew that they would be doing the ceremonial puck drop.

"Andrew had told me before that he had anxiety. And at this point, anxiety was having us," she said. "And so we got to sit at the glass, which was an awesome experience. We had a great time. And let me tell you, Andrew is so cool."

Asia said that before meeting Andrew, everyone who reached out to her to identify him had such nice things to say about him. She said, "That really just speaks to his character and what type of guy he is."

TikTokers Following Asia's Story Are So Happy She Found Andrew!

Asia's original video went viral with more than 3.4 million views and 15,000 comments, so it's safe to say MANY were watching and waiting for a positive update.

"Absolutely the best story I’ve heard in a minute. This is what the world needs right now!" one viewer wrote in the comments of Asia's update video.

Another viewer shared, "This is such an awesome story! He’ll remember this night forever. I was on the Mariner’s field as a kid and here I am, still telling the story."

Many viewers are hoping that this story isn't over just yet. They are rooting for a love story to come of this experience.

"So I’m thinking about a July/August wedding…evening. Daisy/lilac bouquet. Chic and simple. Don’t worry I’ve already requested the days off," one viewer hilariously wrote.

Another added, "I'm a local wedding officiant in Cleveland. Let me know when my services are needed. They're on the house! I can't wait to write this ceremony script!"

Another Update Video Shares Andrew's POV

Asia also shared a video of one of the news segments where Andrew is telling his side of the story.

"Soaring on through and my first instinct was just to cover up. I had a couple of other kids sitting behind me as well," he told Fox 8 News. "I just tried jumping in front of it and I was able to deflect off my hand and luckily go over top of him and fall behind him."

Asia called Andrew "Spider-Man" because of his quick action. She said he saw the puck before anyone else did.

One viewer noted, "His hand is bruised," and another added, "Right!! Thank you Andrew for your quick reflexes."

How This All Started...

Asia had quite the story to tell after attending a hockey game with her son. It was there that a stranger jumped in to save her young son's life when a rogue hockey puck headed straight for the boy from the ice.

"So I wasn't gonna do this, but it's been a day and it has been on my mind since it happened," she started her TikTok video. "TikTok, I need your help finding someone. This man, this man right here."

Later in her story, she shared the scene that changed her evening quickly and drastically.

"Out of nowhere, this puck comes out of heaven straight towards my son's head," she continued. She then showed the actual scene as it happened and how the man sitting just to the left of her son blocked the puck from hitting the boy.

From that quick video telling her story, many flooded to Asia to reveal that the man was Andrew. And just one day later, the three were reunited at another hockey game. The story has touched hearts all around the world.

"Not me in Ireland with insomnia at 5 am bawling at this! Such a wonderful young man," one viewer wrote in the comments of a video update.

Another person said, "Hi from the UK eagerly waiting to see if this becomes something more please."