TikTok’s favorite (and most comfortable) sneaker is finally back in stock in all sizes

There are very few sneakers that meet the mark in style, function, affordability and versatility, and the No. 1 best-selling adidas Originals Samba OG Shoes are arguably among the best sneakers on that list. In fact, they've been a top favorite for generations.

The shoes are so popular that they've quickly become TikTok's favorite and most sought-after sneakers. This lofty honor is due to the unisex style's wide size range, comfortability and the ability to pair perfectly with just about any outfit.

adidas Originals Samba OG Shoes

You likely can't scroll for five minutes through TikTok without seeing someone wearing these sneakers or reviewing them — and they've become so wanted for good reason.

They were first introduced as indoor soccer shoes and have gone on to become one of the most enduring sneakers of all time. A street-style staple, the adidas Samba pairs perfectly with anything from jeans and a white tee to slacks and a dinner jacket.

The adidas Samba sneakers come in a couple of different styles — the vegan option above and the classic version below.

The classic OG sneakers have soft leather details and suede overlays. They also have the famous T-toe detail that's become an enduring design factor with these sneakers.

TikToker and sneakerhead @brycekicks dubbed these "TikTok's favorite shoe."

"If you own these, they're likely the most worn shoe in your collection because they literally go with everything," he said.

adidas' Originals Samba OG Shoes have been sold out for months but are now restocked in both men's and women's sizes, ranging from M 8.5 / W 9.5 to M 14 / W 15.

If you're looking for the best sneaker for everyday use throughout all four seasons, these are the ones to buy!

