TikTok begins to remove #milkcratechallenge videos
TikTok is going to begin removing #MilkCrateChallenge videos from their platform due to their dangerous nature.
UCLA looked great in a season-opening rout of Hawaii, while Nebraska coach Scott Frost is already on the hot seat after losing to Illinois.
Here are 10 of our biggest takeaways following Nebraska's 30-22 loss at Illinois on Saturday. Scott Frost, Adrian Martinez, Ben Stille, Cam Jurgens, and pretty much every other Nebraska team leader that spoke after the loss all said the same thing. All of the progress the Huskers insisted they'd made over the offseason was nonexistent in Champaign.
So Rachel Nichols is done at ESPN, and this was an inevitable ending since that day in early July that the New York Times reported the contents of a year-old secretly recorded conversation between Nichols and an associate — one in which she attributed the color of Maria Taylor’s skin to Taylor snagging the NBA Finals studio host job that Nichols coveted.
Two-time Paralympic medallist Hunter Woodhall and Olympic long jumper Tara Davis first met at track competition four years ago
Here is how the field finished behind winner Ryan Blaney and what the points look like heading into the Cup playoffs.
What drivers said after Daytona: Sounding off after Saturday night's Cup regular season finale, won by Ryan Blaney.
Bret Bielema wins in his debut with the Illini, but quarterback Brandon Peters injures his left shoulder and leaves the game in the first quarter.
Bryson DeChambeau was totally in control of the BMW Championship, and then the tournament turned into a dog fight.
With a bunker shot on the final hole of Round 2, Ryan Palmer played it unusually.
On Saturday, Johnson was quizzed on why the goldfish is the happiest animal in the world. When he found out he related.
It's special plays like this touchdown pass vs. Titans that showcase why people want to see Justin Fields sooner rather than later.
While the Browns roster is stacked, there are areas of concern that could be addressed as the team tries to get down to a 53-man roster. Two Texans are reportedly on the trading block that could intrigue Cleveland:
Becoming a baseball star usually guarantees a player fame and fortune -- but there's no guarantee that fortune will last. Some of the greatest players ever failed to translate their talent to...
It’s all coming down to whether someone blinks. The Dolphins are reportedly the frontrunner to land quarterback Deshaun Watson from the Texans. And Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports that the Dolphins “remain intrigued by the possibility” of trading for Watson. However, Jackson says the Dolphins aren’t willing to give the Texans what they [more]
The YouTube star is on a roll after knocking out former UFC fighter Ben Askren in one round earlier this year
For all the potential outcomes that could have occurred at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday night, the NASCAR Cup Series regular-season finale was somewhat predictable. Ryan Blaney ended up in victory lane for the second straight week. Kyle Larson, the most dominant driver all year, took home the regular-season trophy.
How can the Browns save $1 million or more in cap space by trading, cutting or waiving players? We take a look at some of those players here:
Jared Walsh homered and drove in three runs, Justin Upton got his 1,000th RBI and the Los Angeles Angels snapped their three-game skid with a 10-2 victory over the San Diego Padres on Saturday night. Shohei Ohtani stole second to became the first player in team history with 40 homers and 20 steals in a season for the Angels, who won for only the second time in eight games. Ohtani went 0 for 4 for the second straight night, but the two-way superstar walked and promptly stole second in the fifth to join the 40/20 club.
The final round of the BMW Championship, the second leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, will be tense, especially for these players.
American Olympic gold medalist Sydney McLaughlin is engaged to former National Football League player Andre Levrone Jr.