TikTok begins to remove #milkcratechallenge videos

Associated Press

Jared Walsh homered and drove in three runs, Justin Upton got his 1,000th RBI and the Los Angeles Angels snapped their three-game skid with a 10-2 victory over the San Diego Padres on Saturday night. Shohei Ohtani stole second to became the first player in team history with 40 homers and 20 steals in a season for the Angels, who won for only the second time in eight games. Ohtani went 0 for 4 for the second straight night, but the two-way superstar walked and promptly stole second in the fifth to join the 40/20 club.