Tiki and Ronde Barber will call Bucs-Giants game together

It’s hardly a bad thing to experiment with NFL broadcasting teams. Look how well Tony Romo is doing with CBS.

In that spirit, Fox Sports is trying something different. For the Tampa Bay Buccaneers-New York Giants game on Oct. 1, Fox is having twin brothers Ronde and Tiki Barber do the color commentary. Ronde was a great cornerback for many years with the Buccaneers and Tiki was a star running back for the Giants.

The twist, other than them being twins, is that Ronde has carved out a nice career as a color analyst, while Tiki – while being very media savvy before and after his career – doesn’t have that experience.

“Tiki is a novice in terms of calling games, and there are so many different mechanics that go along with it,” Ronde Barber said in a Fox Sports statement. “We have always shared our life experiences with each other, so he knows what he is getting into by virtue of me.”

The other twist is that Tiki Barber won’t exactly be a Giants homer. He was critical of coaches and teammates when he played and he didn’t quit when he retired. He has notably been critical of Giants quarterback Eli Manning. Listening to Barber call a game with Manning at quarterback by itself is worth tuning in.

The Barber twins will join Kenny Albert in the booth. It’s a fun idea to get some new blood onto a game broadcast, and it might get really fun if Tiki Barber starts unloading on Manning again.

