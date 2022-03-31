Tiki Barber makes case for Giants to move on from Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley

Everyone is playing general manager these days as the 2022 NFL draft approaches. Talk radio hosts all have their strong opinions and attempt to impart them on their listeners.

One talk radio host, however, might have a little bit more mojo than the normal squaring head and that is WFAN’s Tiki Barber — the same same Tiki Barber who holds the New York Giants’ all-timer using and total yards records.

Barber believes the Giants, who are in full rebuild mode, should make it a clean break all around and part way with star running back Saquon Barkley and quarterback Daniel Jones.

“The reason I think they should try to trade Saquon is because if you’re going to zero to get your cap in order, just do it,” Tiki said on Wednesday. “Don’t try to mitigate the pain by keeping a popular player here. If you’re resetting, it’s a new regime, new philosophy. . . go all in. If you’re doing this and it’s gonna be painful, you’ve got to just go all in.”

Barber is probably right.

Barkley, after a Pro Bowl debut as a rookie in 2018, has done nothing but get hurt. He may never regain his 2018 form and his $7.2 million salary is weighing the Giants’ down. They are not actively shopping Barkley but will trade him if they get the right offer, but thus far that offer has not come.

When it come to Jones, the Giants have already committed to him for this season. We’ll see how deep that commitment is soon when Jones’ fifth-year option is due.

Barber believes Jones is not the guy the Giants should be rebuilding around. He’s been too inconsistent and even if they surround him with the right pieces, he still may not be talented enough to become the player they need him to be.

“If he’s not gonna be a top-10 quarterback, then why are you worried about figuring him out and trying to get a little bit above average quarterback? He’s never gonna be a top 10, maybe he’s 15, do you trust him to be like Eli [Manning] was? You trusted Eli because even if he was average, because if you got in a critical situation, he was showing up. You could count on that from Eli. Can you count on that from Daniel Jones?”

Good points all around. Stay tuned.

