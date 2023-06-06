Tiki Barber: Giants’ Daniel Jones is ‘definitely’ a top-10 quarterback

If you ask any expert where New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones stands among his peers these days, get ready for a myriad of opinions.

Some believe we’ve seen the best of Jones and that he won’t improve regardless of how many weapons you ply him with. Others believe he’s an emerging talent who is still ascending and will break out in 2023.

Count former Giants great turned talking head Tiki Barber among the latter.

The former All-Pro running back said last month on his radio show on WFAN here in New York that Jones would have a better season than Aaron Rodgers, who was obtained in a trade by the New York Jets this offseason.

Barber doubled down recently by stating Jones was even better than that — he’s elite and one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

“He’s definitely top 10,” Tiki said. “He’s better than Geno [Smith], he’s better than Sam Howell, he’s better than whoever they run out in Tampa Bay…Brock Purdy, I don’t know what his health issue is. Trey Lance, he’s definitely better than.

“I’m giving you Jalen Hurts. . . he’s better than Derek Carr, he’s better than Derek Carr, Kirk Cousins, Matthew Stafford, who is about done at this point in his career. Jordan Love, Dak Prescott, Justin Fields, Bryce Young, Kyler Murray, Desmond Ridder. There’s one quarterback I would maybe take over him. He’s the second-best quarterback in the NFC.”

Sure, the NFC quarterback group is in flux at the moment, and the competition is fairly weak and unproven. All of the current superstars reside in the AFC at the moment, including Rodgers.

Barber has a point, though. Jones played fairly well in 2022, cutting down on his mistakes and emerging as a strong leadership figure in his fourth season. He sees Jones as an ascending player whose best days are ahead.

“I think he’s only gonna get better,” Tiki said.

