Tiki Barber: Giants’ Daniel Jones will become NFC East’s best quarterback

After the New York Giants declined the fifth-year option of quarterback Daniel Jones last offseason, DJ responded with a breakout year, leading Big Blue to the playoffs.

Given his recent success, the Giants have full intentions of re-signing their quarterback. The only question is how much his contract will command.

Former Giants running back Tiki Barber, co-host of Tiki and Tierney on WFAN, recently offered high praise for Jones and his potential going forward.

“He is going to be the best quarterback in the NFC East,” Barber said. “I know that Jalen Hurts is a stud, I know that he’s amazing, got all these accolades, but he’s also got a lot around him.”

Following the MVP-caliber season from Hurts, it’s hard to fathom Jones claiming the reins as the division’s best quarterback. However, if the Giants improve their roster, the thought might not be out of the realm of possibility.

With the quarterback talent much higher in the AFC, Barber took it one step further regarding Jones’ rising stock.

“Daniel Jones is in a situation right now with the Giants, Mike Kafka, and more importantly, Brian Daboll, where he is going to be coached into a top-10 quarterback,” Barber said. “I believe that. I truly believe that; maybe that’s because I have blind faith in the Giants coaching staff. But I also know because of his skill set.

“He’s 6-foot-5, he’s big, doesn’t have to move out of the pocket to see crossing routes, and throws and digs over the middle. He can stand right where he needs to stand and deliver every single throw. And if he needs to run, he’ll go run. He had 700 yards and seven touchdowns this year.”

Jones still has a long way to go before he is considered a top-10 quarterback. However, for the first time in his career, it looks like he will have some continuity in the coaching staff.

Many expect the Giants to upgrade the weapons around Jones which could help his trajectory. Ultimately, Jones took massive strides in 2022 and the Giants hope he continues trending upwards.

