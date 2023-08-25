Tijl de Decker: Belgian cyclist, 22, dies after training accident

Belgian cyclist Tijl de Decker has died at the age of 22 after an accident while training.

De Decker crashed into the back of a car on Wednesday and had surgery in a hospital in Lier before being moved to the Antwerp University Hospital.

His Lotto Dstny team announced De Decker, who won this year's Paris-Roubaix Under-23 race, died on Friday.

"We are devastated by the loss of our cyclist," said chief executive officer Stephane Heulot.

De Decker, who also won a stage of the Tour de Taiwan in March, had signed a professional contract with Lotto-Dstny at the start of July.

Heulot added: "Tijl showed big progression this year. Stepping up to the pro team was a logical choice. Unfortunately he will never turn pro and we will always remember him as a talented young rider and a warm and friendly person off the bike.

"We extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones, and our thoughts are with them during this difficult time."