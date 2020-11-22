Tightroping Taysom Hill outruns Deion Jones for second rushing TD
New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill rushes for a 10-yard touchdown. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
Chase Young crushed Joe Burrow, then a whole bunch of crazy happened.
Blake Hayes got an easy first down. It just took a while because of his circuitous route.
Things got heated before kickoff in Baltimore between players and coaches — and coaches and coaches.
Nearing defeat, Daniil Medvedev suddenly switched tactics at the ATP Finals and collected the biggest title of his career by beating U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem 4-6, 7-6 (2), 6-4 on Sunday. The fourth-ranked Medvedev became the first player to beat each of the men who were Nos. The comeback against No. 3 Thiem, which lasted more than 2 1/2 hours, added to victories Medvedev produced against No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the round-robin portion of the tournament and No. 2 Rafael Nadal in Saturday's semifinals on an indoor hard court without spectators, who were barred because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm was livid after his team lost to Minnesota on the worst pass interference call we've ever seen.
Alabama is now a unanimous No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll, and Northwestern has moved up to No. 11 for its best ranking in 24 years
Joe Burrow left Sunday's game with an injury.
Gordon Hayward's wife, Robyn, shared some thoughts about the family's time in Boston after hearing they're headed to Charlotte.
The Ravens and Titans started their feisty battle prior to kickoff and needed more than four quarters to decide a winner.
The Lions' season reached another low on Sunday, with Thanksgiving lurking.
Raptors still in the hunt for Marc Gasol, and have shown interest in veteran forward Markieff Morris.
Anthony Davis is the best player available but Marc Gasol may be the most in demand.
The Michigan Wolverines outlasted the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, 48-42, in three overtimes. Jim Harbaugh seemed much too happy about that outcome.
The Clippers reinforced their frontcourt to begin free agency but missed out on free agents Kent Bazemore and Torrey Craig.
You ever seen a tight end run a successful QB sneak? Well, the Washington Football Team asked Logan Thomas to do just that on Sunday, and it worked perfectly.
After waiting almost 15 months for this moment, JT Daniels took a knee and soaked up the cheers from the socially distanced crowd. Making quite a debut between the hedges, Daniels threw for 401 yards and four touchdowns as No. 13 Georgia held on for a 31-24 victory over Mississippi State on Saturday night. Playing for the first time since the 2019 opener with Southern Cal, Daniels became the third quarterback to start for the Bulldogs (5-2, 5-2 Southeastern Conference) this season.
Giants head coach Joe Judge and other Patriots assistants reportedly have "openly denigrated" the abilities of Tom Brady.
Baltimore Ravens safety DeShon Elliott wasn't going to get stiff-armed down the field by Tennessee Titans RB Derrick Henry.
Patriots quarterback Cam Newton decided to mix it up a bit in regards to his gameday outfit for New England's Week 11 game against the Houston Texans on Sunday afternoon.
The blow-up between New York Giants head coach Joe Judge and Marc Colombo got so heated that upper management decided to intervene.