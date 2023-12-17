Tight-knit Raith Rovers continue to show belief after win over Dundee United

Raith Rovers celebrate Dylan Easton's Tannadice winner

Dylan Easton admits he does not really do tap-ins.

The Raith Rovers forward's latest piece of mastery, a stunning winner against Dundee United, has taken his personal tally to nine for the season, but more importantly it extended the Kirkcaldy's club's lead at the top of the Championship to five points.

"I saw the space open up and I knew Sam Stanton would find me," relived Easton, 29.

"The next minute it was in the back of the net. I'd take 10 to 15 tap-ins a season but they all just seem to be good ones.

"We said if we could create a little bit of magic then we could go and win. We believed in the changing room before the game that we could get a really good result. It's a long season and it's only December, but we're on a good run and we believe."

Rovers' title push is the real deal. According to manager Ian Murray, the squad "have a bond that money can't buy", which has led to seven consecutive wins in all competitions and being unbeaten in their past 13 matches.

Their last loss came on 23 September.

"It's a five-point lead but we'll keep our feet on the ground," said Murray.

"My challenge to the players is to enjoy this, because they deserve to, but can we see where we are at the end of the year."

The Stark's Park boss also took time to comment on Easton's "outstanding" goal, and explained how the former St Johnstone and Airdrieonians attacking midfielder's instinct to roam must be embraced.

"Dylan runs out of his position for the goal and for some managers that can be a real bugbear," said Murray.

"But for me I take that with Dylan, because I see his quality and you see that with his finish. It's incredible two versus one football."

For all the nifty footwork and fantastic finishing going on up front, there is also a resolute Raith rearguard, harried by captain Scott Brown.

"This is a massive confidence booster for where we want to be," said the skipper.

"We've not gone on a Christmas do or anything this year because the boys are all focused on the job in hand."

While promotion remains a long way off, this Raith Rovers group appear to have all credentials required to the complete the mission.