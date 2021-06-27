Tight ends, vaccinations, full-capacity Lumen field and other Seahawks news for Cardinals fans

As we reach the end of another week in the NFL offseason, it is time to take a look around the NFC West to see what has been happening with the Arizona Cardinals’ division rivals.

Next up are the Seattle Seahawks. Below are a few stories from the last week for Cardinals fans to know.

Pete Carroll excited about tight ends

Heading into the offseason break before training camp, the Seahawks' head coach had good things to say about a pair of tight ends. He raved about offseason acquisition Gerald Everett, who played previously with the Los Angeles Rams. He also spoke highly of Colby Parkinson, whom they drafted in the fourth round in 2020. He only had two receptions all season but Carroll said the second-year pro "is going to be a factor."

Seahawks can have full-capacity crowds in 2021

After the 2020 season had little to no fans in the stands because of the global pandemic, things will look normal again in 2021. The Seahawks announced they will be allowed to have full-capacity crowds at Lumen Field, their home stadium, for their home games this season. The Cardinals have not made any such announcements yet, but it is assumed it will happen, as the Phoenix Suns and Arizona Diamondbacks are allowing full capacity right now.

Lumen Field comes in 4th in power rankings

In recent stadium power rankings for all 30 NFL venues, Lumen Field, the Seahawks' home stadium comes in at No. 4. Of course, the Cardinals' home stadium, State Farm Stadium, was second overall.

S Marquis Blair on track for return to action after ACL tear

Blair tore his ACL after two games last season. Pete Carroll says that they held him back in the offseason program but that he is on track to play. They are excited to get him back.

Seahawks roster expected to be mostly vaccinated

The NFL is loosening a lot of the 2020 COVID restrictions for players who have been fully vaccinated. Carroll says he expects that by training camp, the vast majority of the roster will be fully vaccinated. The Cardinals, on the other hand, are reportedly one team with a low vaccination rate.

