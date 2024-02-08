Tight ends coach hot board 1.0: Who replaces Andrew Aurich with Rutgers football? Seven names to watch

Rutgers football is looking to replace Andrew Aurich as tight ends coach, with some interesting possibilities out there for the job.

Aurich, reported to be the next head coach at Harvard, has been on the Rutgers staff since the return of Greg Schiano in 2020. Last year was his first season as the tight ends coach.

His ties to Schiano included time on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers staff during Schiano’s tenure in the NFL.

In replacing Aurich, Rutgers will need to bring in a young, exciting positional coach. Rutgers has several young tight ends on their roster and while the room isn’t deep or very experienced, there is a pressing need to coach the group up.

Scroll down for seven names to consider as Rutgers football’s next tight ends coach.

Matt Hewitt - Rutgers football quality control

Why it makes sense: Hewitt has been on the Rutgers staff a long time (since 2017) and is a Swiss army knife as a coach with the flexibility to be slotted into a number of spots on the sidelines. Being from New Jersey helps as is the fact that he is a former college tight end at Arkansas (where was second-team All-SEC as a senior).

Recruits consistently talk Hewitt up as well.

Currently a quality control coach, this would be a step up that Hewitt has been working towards. One interesting note on his resume is that he was an assistant in 2015 at Bergen Catholic. Not bad to have another connection to the state’s top program.

Steve Shimko - Boston College offensive coordinator

Why it makes sense: With head coach Jeff Hafley leaving Boston College for the NFL, things are a bit in flux for the staff that was left behind. This could be a good opportunity to swing for the fences and bring in Shimko.

Considered a great offensive mind, Shimko coached tight ends at BC for two years (2020-21), so he knows the turf well. He is also a former Rutgers quarterback and was a graduate assistant with the program in 2013.

He recruits well and would be an energetic addition to the offensive side of the ball.

Rutgers, being in the Big Ten, is a better conference situation for Shimko and might offer more stability.

Marco Battaglia

Why it makes sense: So, this is one of those that will get eyerolls and chuckles around the Hale Center…but imagine former Rutgers tight end Marco Battaglia strutting out to coach the tight ends at the Marco Battaglia Practice Complex.

Battaglia currently has a tremendous job (Senior Advisor to the President of Rutgers Foundation) but is there an itch to return to the field? He spent eight years in the NFL and has a Super Bowl ring.

The longest of long shots for sure, but it would be a fascinating hire.

Art Asselta - Fordham offensive coordinator

Why it makes sense: Asselta has very methodically worked his way up the coaching ranks and has a reputation as a strong positional coach. A former quarterback at Hofstra.

Since 2023, he has been Fordham’s offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach. The Rams have a prolific offense and Asselta is considered a name to watch.

A good recruiter, his ties to the area are certainly strong.

Frank Cignetti Jr. - Former Pitt offensive coordinator

Why it makes sense: With ties to Rutgers (offensive coordinator in 2011), Cignetti is currently a free agent in the coaching world. Mainly known for his work with quarterback, Cignetti was most recently an offensive coordinator at Pitt (2022-23) and prior to that, spent two years at Boston College.

Would a tight ends role be a demotion? Perhaps. Cignetti has spent a lot of time in the NFL as a coach and might simply be ready to take some time off.

But he is familiar with Schiano and might be eager to continue coaching.

Adam Breneman: Former Arizona State tight ends coach

Why it makes sense: Now a rising star in the media (Big Ten Network and ESPN), Breneman considered Rutgers as a recruit during Schiano 1.0. He ended up at Penn State and twice was named an All-American at UMass.

He spent two years at Arizona State as their tight ends coach where he was known as an ace recruiter and made 247Sports ’30Under30′ list in 2020.

From Pennsylvania, Breneman has the potential to bring a lot to the table in terms of recruiting but also on the sidelines.

Clark Harris: Former Rutgers tight end, NFL Pro Bowl long snapper

Why it makes sense: The big question around this name is if Harris’ playing career is done. Having spent 16 years in the NFL, and not playing in the league this past season, the former Rutgers tight end might be ready for the next chapter of his career.

Prior to becoming a Pro Bowl selection with the Cincinnati Bengals (2017), Harris was a seventh-round pick in the 2007 NFL draft by the Green Bay Packers. He was All-Big East three times in his Rutgers career as a tight end.

No coaching experience, but Harris has the chops and resume to be a really interesting hire.

