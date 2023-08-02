Tight ends Clay Cundiff, Jack Eschenbach no longer with team as Badgers start camp in Platteville

PLATTEVILLE – Nate Letton is entering his first season as Wisconsin tight ends coach short-handed.

Clay Cundiff and Jack Eschenbach, two of UW’s more experienced tight ends, no longer are with the team.

That left UW with eight tight ends when camp opened Wednesday at UW-Platteville.

They were: Hayden Rucci, Riley Nowakowski, Jack Pugh, Cam Large, Cole Dakovich, JT Seagreaves and freshmen Angel Toombs and Tucker Ashcraft.

Rucci, a redshirt senior, is by far the most experienced member of the unit. He has played in 23 games and has six catches for 75 yards and a touchdown.

Nowakowski, a former walk-on from Marquette High School, worked at linebacker and fullback before switching to tight end.

“Riley was with the first team primarily because he's the most consistent guy in that room right now,” offensive coordinator Phil Longo said Tuesday during media day. “And I’m not telling you anything that I haven't told him or we haven't said, but he probably wouldn't blow you off the chart if he was testing with a 40 time or the height or the weight. But as far as being a great total package guy, he is.

“He did a good job running routes, did a great job catching the football, is physical and gives great effort in the box. He’s really sound mentally, and he just overall was a really good total package guy. And so the spot that he had at the end of the spring he earned.”

Pugh, a redshirt sophomore, has played in one game. Large, a redshirt senior has been limited to three games because of injuries. Dakovich, a redshirt junior, played in five games last season. Seagreaves, a redshirt freshman, played in one game last season. He had one catch for 3 yards in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

Cundiff, arguably UW’s best all-around tight end, saw 2021 and 2022 end prematurely because of season-ending injuries. He was limited to a total of nine games.

The redshirt junior, who had a combined 12 catches for 228 yards and three touchdowns in those seasons, spent most of the spring rehabbing. He did take part in individual drills near the end of spring ball. He also participated in summer workouts.

Eschenbach, a sixth-year senior, played in a total of 18 games over the last three seasons. He had 19 catches for 179 yards.

Cundiff was not available for interviews in the spring but seemed determined to return to the field.

Letton told reporters last spring he expected Cundiff to be full-go in camp.

“We’re hoping he has a really productive summer,” Letton said. “I think Clay has done a great job of balancing finding the time for his rehabilitation physically but also staying present with the guys. When you lose somebody like him, who has played a lot of meaningful football, almost as important as the physical rehabilitation is him being around our guys, learning the system. And he has been great at that.”

Eschenbach told reporters last spring he initially pondered moving on after the 2022 season but decided he had more to give.

“I feel like I have some unfinished business,” he said. “I kind of battled a lot of injuries, and I want to just have a season I can say that was really good start to finish.”

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Tight ends Clay Cundiff, Jack Eschenbach off team as UW starts camp