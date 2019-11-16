Tight end Trey Burton placed on Injured Reserve

Michael Walton

On Saturday afternoon the Bears announced that tight end Trey Burton was officially placed on the Injured Reserve (IR). In a subsequent move, Chicago promoted linebacker James Vaughters from the practice squad.

Burton had been dealing with a number of ailments, including a groin injury that he started the season with and a calf injury he picked up against the Detroit Lions last week. 

The tight end position has underperformed for the Bears as a whole, as Adam Shaheen has also struggled mightily in the 2019 season.

This move officially ends a tough year for Burton, who had only amassed 14 receptions for 84 yards with no touchdowns through 8 games in 2019.

