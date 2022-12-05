Tight end Terrell Tilmon announces he will enter the transfer portal
It’s always difficult when a new coaching staff comes in, and then the difficulty level goes up a notch when that new staff wants you to change positions to the other side of the ball.
After playing in all 14 games on special teams in 2021, Terrell Tilmon played in just one game this season and so he has decided to enter the transfer portal and play elsewhere.
The 6-foot-5 sophomore from Mansfield, Texas came to Oregon as a linebacker before being moved to tight end. That position group was already crowded as was Oregon’s linebacker depth. As with many players, it was just a numbers game for Tilmon.
His size should be attractive to any team looking for either a tight end or linebacker and Tilmon won’t have a hard time finding the right fit for him.
Terrell Tilmon Transfer Profile
Collegiate Stats
Oregon Ducks
2021: 14 games | 6 tackles | 2 solo
2022: 1 game | no stats
Vitals
Hometown
Mansfield, Texas
Position
TE/LB
Height
6-foot-5
Weight
221 pounds
Class
2021
Former Recruiting Profile
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
88
TX
DE
Rivals
3
5.7
TX
DE
ESPN
N/A
N/A
TX
DE
On3 Recruiting
3
88.08
TX
DE
247 Composite
3
0.8814
TX
DE
Top Schools Before Commitment
Oregon Ducks
Arizona Wildcats
Arizona State Sun Devils
Baylor Bears
Boise State Broncos
Luv Oregon🦆✌🏽 pic.twitter.com/3fUMI2ZOGx
— Trell🍐(Slim Predator) (@TTilmon16) December 5, 2022