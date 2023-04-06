What tight end prospect makes the most sense for the Raiders?

You’ve probably heard by now that the 2023 NFL Draft is loaded with talent at tight end. This is one of the deepest tight end classes in recent memory with four players that could legitimately be picked in Round 1.

While the Raiders won’t take one at No. 7, there is a very good chance they could take one at Round 2 if the right player were to be available. But what tight end in this class makes the most sense for Las Vegas?

In a recent article by Matt Bowen of ESPN, he wrote about the best potential fits for all of the top tight ends in this class. For Dalton Kincaid of Utah, he believes the Raiders would be the ideal landing spot. Here is a snippet of what he had to say about the future NFL star:

But I think the Raiders could still use a true seam-stretcher like Kincaid, who can work all three levels of the route tree and has catch-and-run ability. That’s where I see McDaniels deploying Kincaid as a flex target in both 12 and 11 personnel, with the play-action concepts opening up those voids for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Kincaid could get loose on trap passes, boots and clear-and-replace schemes, and he can win one-on-one with the catch radius to climb the ladder and finish.

Of all the tight ends in this class, Kincaid is the best receiver. He can win out of the slot or out wide with ease. For that reason, his best NFL comparison is probably Travis Kelce, although it’s unfair to give anyone that high of praise.

But if the Raiders want another dynamic weapon in their offense, Kincaid would make a ton of sense if he were to be available at No. 38.

