Tight end Nick Boyle leaves Ravens-Patriots game with left knee injury

Whenever the defense waves for trainers immediately after a play, you know it's not going to be good.

Such was the case when Patriots linebacker Chris White delivered a hit to Ravens tight end Nick Boyle in the third quarter of Sunday's Ravens-Patriots game in New England. Boyle left after a gruesome left knee injury. He was carted off the field and ruled out for the remainder of the contest.

For those who saw the hit live, it was one of those injuries you can't unsee. Boyle's knee got caught under White's diving tackle attempt and bent the wrong way as Boyle's momentum carried him forward.

It's likely a big blow to a Ravens offense becoming thinner by the day. Known for his blocking, Boyle is an important part of Baltimore's offensive plans.

In the second year of his three-year contract with the Ravens, the 27-year-old former Delaware Blue Hen could have a long road to recovery ahead of him.