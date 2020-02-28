Tight end Mitch Wilcox suffers eye injury during Scouting Combine workout

Every now and then when large people start running around doing drills, someone will pull a hamstring or something.

We now have our most-painful-sounding injury of the Scouting Combine so far.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, South Florida tight end Mitch Wilcox popped a blood vessel in his left eye when he was hit in the face with a pass during drills last night.

He continued to go through the workout despite the pain (and what must have been more than a little difficulty, you know, seeing things).

He has a pro day scheduled for March 30 when he can get a chance to do better, though it’s hard to hold an eye injury against him, especially after he continued to work out.

