Tight end Martavious Collins commits to Auburn

Hugh Freeze and Auburn have pulled off yet another flip. This time it’s three-star tight end Martavious Collins who was previously committed to Alabama.

The Rome, Georgia product announced the news Friday afternoon when he picked the Tigers over Florida State and a host of other schools.

While multiple coaches put in the work to pull off the flip, tight end coach Ben Aigamaua led the charge for Collins.

Collins committed to Alabama back in July but Auburn never stopped recruiting him. He visited in September and January prior to backing off his pledge to the Crimson Tide. He then returned for the A-Day game and tabbed Auburn as his leader.

The 6-foot-3, 241-pounder is a traditional tight end who has the athleticism to be a receiving threat but his blocking ability is the strength of his game. He can line up on the line of scrimmage or in the backfield.

Collins is the No. 507 overall player and No. 50 athlete in the 247Sports Composite ranking. He is also the No. 54 player from Georgia.

He is Auburn’s fifth commit of the 2024 recruiting cycle, joining four-star quarterback Walker White, four-star running back J'Marion Burnette, and four-star cornerbacks A'mon Lane and Jayden Lewis.

Auburn is likely not done recruiting tight ends this cycle as they are expected to take two with the second one being a bigger factor in the receiving game.

More Recruiting!

