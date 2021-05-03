Tight end Malcolm Epps becomes the latest Texas player to transfer to USC

Malcolm Epps is the third Texas transfer to commit to USC since the end of last season, joining running back Keaontay Ingram and safety Xavien Alford. (Chuck Burton / Associated Press)

Another transfer from Texas is on his way to USC.

Tight end Malcolm Epps spent the last three seasons at Texas, where he recorded 24 catches and four touchdowns in 24 games. He became the latest in a line of recent Texas transfers to commit to USC.

“Worked hard 3 years,” he wrote on Twitter, “now I’m trying to own the company #FightOn.”

Epps is the third Texas transfer to commit to the Trojans since the end of last season, joining running back Keaontay Ingram and safety Xavion Alford, both of whom are expected to step into immediate roles.

The path to playing time may be more difficult for Epps, a 6-6, 253-pound tight end who spent part of his Texas tenure trying to carve out a place as a wide receiver. While USC doesn’t have a clear leader at tight end, several players will vie for playing time.

Redshirt senior Erik Krommenhoek has spent the last two seasons as the Trojans top tight end, and behind him are several former four-star prospects waiting for their opportunity. Returners Lake McRee, Ethan Rae and Jude Wolfe are all candidates to secure a regular role, and incoming four-star freshman Michael Trigg will join the group this fall with high expectations.

That competition clearly didn’t faze Epps, who took just one week to decide on his destination after entering the NCAA transfer portal.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.