Tight end Jordan Akins says bye week preparation gave Texans offense a spark against Las Vegas

The Houston Texans might have lost against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7, but they made a point to take note of every part of their game plan that gave them an edge. New contributors made a considerable impact on the team on Sunday, and they managed to deploy their available talent in new ways that they hoped would gain them an edge.

Tight end Jordan Akins was a crucial part of the success they found before things took a turn for the worse in the second half, and scored a touchdown in what proved to be one of the more defining efforts of his career. In comments to the media on Tuesday, he told reporters that the fresh start that the Texans got off the bye week played a major role in their offensive success.

“I’d say tempo and timing, physicality,” Akins explained of what the team might bring from Week 7 into their coming matchups. “The offensive line moving the defensive line. The run game seems to be our identity, and it’s opened up the passing game as well. (Davis) Mills is getting comfortable. We’re getting comfortable and the more repetitions we get, the stronger the offense will be.”

With a very challenging tilt against the Tennessee Titans on the horizon for Week 8’s Sunday’s schedule, Houston will need to give themself every edge possible to secure their second victory of the season. For fans, a win over a team like the Titans could provide a glimpse of excellence to come from the up-and-coming squad, and impressive performances by the team’s rookies would be a well-deserved cherry on top for the Texans faithful.

Veterans like Akins will have a huge opportunity to become integral pieces of Houston’s looming rebuild, and with a similar strategy to that which they showed against the Raiders, the tight end might come into his own on his unit of undisputed underdogs.

