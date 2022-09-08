Tight end George Kittle unlikely to play Sunday's Bears game with groin injury

George Kittle unlikely to play Bears game with injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

George Kittle's groin injury is considered serious enough to miss Week 1's game against the Chicago Bears, according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network.

Kittle did not practice on Wednesday due to the injury and it seems likely he will not play on Sunday against the Bears.

This could be a break for the Bears, considering Kittle is one of the 49ers best offensive weapons. He was named to his third career Pro-Bowl last season after he recorded 910 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

It will be interesting to see how Eberflus and his "Tampa 2," 4-3 defense covers Kittle. He is a wild card when it comes to route running and the Bears have struggled to cover tight ends in the past.

On the flip side, Velus Jones Jr. (hamstring) and Dominique Robinson (knee) both landed on the Bears' injured list. Jones did not practice Wednesday and Robinson remained limited.

The Bears will have a true test to their season Sunday when they square off against the 49ers -- with or without Kittle.

