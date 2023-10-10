Tight end Erick All, tailback Kaleb Johnson have brought a spark to Iowa's offense

MADISON – Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz is set to return to Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday with a team that has won five of six games this season, relying on a formula that has worked for years:

A defense that is sound, physical and opportunistic.

Special teams that make game-changing plays.

An offense that is limited and puts pressure on the Hawkeyes’ defense and special teams.

The Hawkeyes (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) enter their game against Wisconsin (4-1, 2-0) ninth in the Big Ten in scoring (21.8 ppg), last in total yards (249.2 per game), last in passing yards (129.8 per game) and 12th in rushing yards (119.3 per game).

The unit coordinated by Brian Ferentz has scored only 14 touchdowns in six games. Among Big Ten teams, only Michigan State (13) and Indiana (12) have found the end zone less frequently.

UW, by contrast, has 19 touchdowns in only five games.

A look at the Iowa team looking to take over sole possession of first place in the West Division:

Tight end Erick All has become Iowa's No. 1 receiver

Iowa’s wide receivers have been non-factors so far in the passing game.

Tight end Erick All, who transferred from Michigan, leads the team in catches (19), receiving yards (280) and receiving touchdowns (three).

No. 2 on the team is tight end Luke Lachey with 10 catches for 131 yards – in just three games. Lachey is expected to miss the remainder of the season because of a leg injury.

The leading wide receiver is Nico Ragaini, with just eight catches for 70 yards.

Quarterback Deacon Hill, who was at UW for two seasons before transferring, completed just 6 of 21 passes last week in the Hawkeyes’ 20-14 victory over Purdue.

All had five catches for 97 yards and a touchdown. Running back Kaleb Johnson had one catch for 13 yards.

“Luke is a big loss,” Kirk Ferentz said. “We all know that. He's not coming back, and it's a shame but that’s football.

“Erick, to his credit, is getting better every week. He’s got a great attitude. That hasn’t changed. It was that way when he showed up here.”

The return of tailback Kaleb Johnson provided a spark

After missing three games because of an ankle injury, tailback Kaleb Johnson returned last week and rushed 17 times for 134 yards and a touchdown.

His running helped set up a 22-yard touchdown pass, on third and 2 and off play-action, from Hill to All that gave the Hawkeyes a 20-7 lead early in the fourth quarter.

Three plays earlier, tailback Leshon Williams ripped off a 15-yard gain to the Purdue 30 on third and 9.

“If you can run the ball, it gives you such a better chance to be effective,” Kirk Ferentz said. “And the last touchdown was all set up because we got a good run...and that is our goal to get it up in there tight. It set that play up.

“But if you can't run the ball, you know what I mean, I don't know what we would have called in that spot.”

Junior cornerback Cooper DeJean remains the Hawkeyes' most impactful performer

Junior cornerback Cooper DeJean burned UW last season in the Hawkeyes’ 24-10 victory in Iowa City and is having another solid season in 2023.

DeJean returned an interception 32 yards for a touchdown and returned a punt 41 yards to the UW 18 to set up another touchdown. He added 10 tackles, including one for loss.

DeJean returned a punt 70 yards for a touchdown in the Hawkeyes’ 26-16 victory over Michigan State and leads the Big Ten in punt returns at 14.3 yards per return. He has two interceptions and is fourth on the team in tackles with 33.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Iowa brings some new challenges for Wisconsin