Tight end Eric Saubert was caught off guard by trade to Patriots

If you predicted earlier this summer the New England Patriots would acquire former fifth-round pick Eric Saubert from the Atlanta Falcons, you'd be a liar.

But here's your reminder that trades are just as surprising for those involved in them.

Speaking to the media Monday afternoon at Gillette Stadium, Saubert admitted he was caught off guard last Monday when he found out the Falcons had traded him to New England.

"Yeah, for sure. I didn't really see that coming," Saubert told reports. "But it's the nature of this business, and I'm here now, so I'm putting my best foot forward."

Saubert said he met with Bill Belichick shortly after his arrival and told the Patriots head coach he's willing to contribute in any way possible.

"I'll do anything for this team that they ask me to do: catch passes, block, be that wide tight end on special teams," Saubert added. "That's a big part of what I do."

The 25-year-old tight end got involved Saturday against the Tennessee Titans, catching one pass for 10 yards from rookie quarterback Jarrett Stidham. He has his work cut out for him on a crowded tight end depth chart that includes Matt LaCosse, Ryan Izzo and Lance Kendricks, but it sounds like he's getting more settled after leaving Atlanta seven days ago.

