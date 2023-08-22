Tight end David Njoku restructures contract with Cleveland Browns to help salary cap room

BEREA — Another day, another veteran Browns player with a restructured contract.

Tight end David Njoku became the third Browns player in the last week to re-work their deal with the team, a league source confirmed to the Beacon Journal. ESPN's Field Yates was the first to report.

Njoku, who signed a four-year extension worth a maximum of $56.75 million in 2022, restructured his contract to open up $2.736 million in cap space. That, combined with other restructurings, has given the Browns nearly $37 million in cap space for this season.

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku answers a question during an NFL football camp, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

The first of the three players to restructure in the last several days was left guard Joel Bitonio, who did so late last week. Defensive end Myles Garrett joined the list on Monday.

Garrett's restructuring freed up $12.868 million in cap space for the upcoming season. Bitonio's restructuring freed up nearly $7.9 million in cap room.

Chris Easterling can be reached at ceasterling@thebeaconjournal.com. Read more about the Browns at www.beaconjournal.com/sports/browns. Follow him on Twitter at @ceasterlingABJ

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: David Njoku restructures deal with Cleveland Browns to open cap room