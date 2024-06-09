Tight end Darren Waller retires after one season with Giants

The Darren Waller experience with the New York Giants lasted one fruitless season.

The tight end has decided to retire after eight NFL campaigns, the last with Big Blue.

Waller played in 12 games for the Giants, making 52 catches for 552 yards and one touchdown pass.

His first two seasons were with the Baltimore Ravens. He had 12 catches with the AFC North team.

Waller joined the Raiders and made six catches in 2018 before blossoming over 2019 and ’20.

In those two years, he had 197 catches for more than 2,300 yards.

His stats dropped in the final two seasons with the Raiders prior to joining the Giants.

Waller has been in the news this offseason for his divorce from WNBA star Kelsey Plum.

