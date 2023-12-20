Advertisement
Tight end Cole Harrison commits to Tennessee football, Josh Heupel

Tennessee football's late recruiting blitz landed tight end Cole Harrison, just before the early signing period.

Harrison, a 6-foot-6, 220-pounder from of Junipero Serra High School in San Mateo, California, committed to the Vols on Tuesday. He chose Tennessee over Washington State.

He is a three-star in the 2024 class, according to 247Sports Composite.

Cole Harrison is a three-star tight end from San Mateo, California.
On Dec. 8, Tennessee lost four-star tight end Jonathan Echols to South Florida, coached by former UT tight ends coach/offensive coordinator Alex Golesh. Echols had been committed to the Vols since July 2022.

Tennessee offered Harrison a scholarship on Dec. 1, and he visited campus last weekend.

Adam Sparks is the Tennessee football beat reporter.

