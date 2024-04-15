Tight end Brock Bowers will make official visit to Jets on Monday in Florham Park

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers will be at the Jets' practice facility in Florham Park on Monday on an official visit with the team, according to Fox Sports' Peter Schrager.

With Gang Green owning the No. 10 overall pick in the upcoming draft, Bowers is seen as a potential fit in New York after three incredible seasons with the Bulldogs which includes two national titles in 2021 and 2022.

The 6-foot-4, 240-pound junior totaled 175 receptions for 2,538 yards and 26 touchdowns in 40 games in his career. He also added 193 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 19 carries.

After playing in all 30 games of Georgia's two-year run as national champions, the 21-year-old missed some time in 2023 with a high ankle sprain that required TightRope surgery in October.

Following surgery, Bowers missed two games before returning to the field 26 days later. He also missed a game in November and opted not to play in the Orange Bowl against Florida State.

Bowers did not participate in Georgia's pro day last month due to a hamstring injury.

Nevertheless, the Jets could use help at the tight end position and Bowers is clearly the best available tight end in this year's draft class.