Tight End Austin Stogner returning to Oklahoma Sooners

The once former Oklahoma Sooner is now a former South Carolina Gamecock. Austin Stogner is coming home to Norman.

One year after following Spencer Rattler to USC, Stogner is coming back to the program where he spent the first three years of his career. It didn’t take long for Stogner to make his decision. He had only entered the transfer portal on Dec. 5.

Stogner announced the news via his Twitter account. Doing one of these edits must be much easier when there are already photos of Stogner in a Sooners uniform.

With Brayden Willis leaving Norman, Austin Stogner walks into a tight end room needing a new top dog. After a disappointing year in Columbia, hopefully he can blossom into a nice target for Dillon Gabriel in 2023.

Stogner had 20 receptions with the Gamecocks, only six more than he had in 2021, his last year as a Sooner. In 2021, he rotated with Jeremiah Hall and Brayden Willis at H-Back for the Sooners. He has yet to replicate his 2020 season, in which he had over 400 receiving yards.

The 6-foot-5 senior is a walking mismatch for any defense, but for whatever reason, hasn’t been able to rack up significant numbers during his time in college. With Willis gone, Stogner will have plenty of opportunites.

That being said, hopefully Stogner won’t have to line up at QB in the wildcat formation like Willis did.

