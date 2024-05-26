Tigers women's boss Macqueen to finish at end of season

Vicky Macqueen won 34 England caps in Test and Sevens rugby between 2004 and 2009. [Getty Images]

Leicester Tigers head of women’s rugby Vicky Macqueen is to leave at the end of the season.

The 44-year-old former England international has played a key part in establishing Tigers in their first season in Premiership Women’s Rugby.

"I’m proud to have been here at the start of Leicester Tigers' Premiership journey," she told the club website.

"I’ve given so much to the programme over these past two seasons. Our group has come a long way and although I’m moving on, I hope the foundations we have put in place will see the team go from strength to strength in the years to come."

Tigers chief executive Andrea Pinchen said: "Vicky played such a pivotal role in recruitment, operations and of course the high-performance programme and through her work, has left an important mark on the club."

Tigers women have won just twice in 15 league games to sit one place off the bottom of the nine-team league going into next Sunday's final game at Exeter.

"We’ve still got one game to go this season so we’re focusing on preparing well and finishing the season with a good performance," added Macqueen.