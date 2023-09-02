Tigers win their 10th straight over the Gamecocks

Clemson, S.C. – Behind goals from Joran Gerbet and Alex Meinhard, Clemson United shut out South Carolina 2-0 on Friday night at Historic Riggs Field to earn the Tigers tenth-consecutive win over their in-state rival.

Joseph Andema recorded his first clean sheet of the season with one save, capping off four-straight shutouts for Clemson in the rivalry series. The Tigers have now outscored the Gamecocks 28-4 during the 10-game winning streak.

Gerbet put the Tigers on the board first, on an assist from Shawn Smart and Nathan Richmond in the 24’, marking the third-consecutive game this season where the Tigers have scored first. Meinhard netted his first goal in a Clemson uniform in the 82’, securing the first win of the season for Clemson United.

The Tigers are back in action on Tuesday, welcoming Presbyterian to Historic Riggs Field for a 7:00 p.m. matchup.

