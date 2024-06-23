Tigers and White Sox play, winner claims 3-game series

Chicago White Sox (21-57, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (35-41, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Jonathan Cannon (1-1, 3.34 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 28 strikeouts); Tigers: Reese Olson (1-8, 3.39 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 69 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Tigers -181, White Sox +151; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers and Chicago White Sox meet on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Detroit has a 17-20 record in home games and a 35-41 record overall. The Tigers have a 15-2 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Chicago is 21-57 overall and 8-32 on the road. The White Sox have gone 6-15 in games decided by one run.

Sunday's game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Tigers hold a 4-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Canha has 13 doubles, six home runs and 30 RBI while hitting .241 for the Tigers. Riley Greene is 13-for-36 with a double, a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Gavin Sheets has 14 doubles, a triple and seven home runs for the White Sox. Andrew Vaughn is 14-for-42 with two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, .230 batting average, 3.92 ERA, outscored by eight runs

White Sox: 4-6, .225 batting average, 3.17 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Alex Faedo: 15-Day IL (hip), Javier Baez: 10-Day IL (spine), Kerry Carpenter: 10-Day IL (spine), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (groin)

White Sox: Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip), Dominic Leone: 60-Day IL (right elbow), Dominic Fletcher: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (elbow), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (abductor), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.