Tigers vs. Yankees Highlights

Associated Press

Four days of silence across Twitter, Facebook and Instagram by soccer leagues, clubs and players in England began on Friday in a protest against racist abuse that has been adopted more widely. Such is the anger across the game, it means that if Manchester City clinches the Premier League on Sunday it will not celebrate the title on social media. There was initially a joint boycott announcement by the English Football Association, English Premier League, English Football League, Women’s Super League, Women’s Championship as well as player, manager and referee bodies, anti-discrimination group Kick It Out, and the Women In Football group.