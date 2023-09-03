Tigers vs. White Sox Highlights
Spencer Torkelson hit a go-ahead home run in the 7th inning and Carson Kelly had two RBIs to lead the Tigers to a 3-2 win over the White Sox
The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs begin this weekend with one of the traditional jewels of the calendar, the Southern 500 in Darlington, South Carolina.
UCF referenced calling in the National Guard during its 56-6 win over Kent State on Saturday, and later deleted the post.
Jones will lose about $1.1 million for each regular-season game he misses.
With Max Verstappen rapidly closing in on his third consecutive world drivers championship, F1 hits the fastest circuit on the schedule as the series shifts to Monza and the Italian Grand Prix.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
Baylor was a 27.5-point favorite entering the game.
In his first career start, Penn State QB Drew Allar completed 21-of-29 passes for 325 yards and three touchdowns.
Deion Sanders was tired of hearing that Colorado wasn't going to be good, and he let his haters have it after his team's win over No. 17 TCU.
Ohio State had an up-and-down performance on offense to open the 2023 season.
Aaron Rodgers quipped that Randall Cobb would lose all his preseason money as a result of the hit.
Hollins was one of two people wounded in the on-campus shooting that killed Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry.
Judge passed Phillies slugger Ryan Howard.
Beating Novak Djokovic is never that easy.
"The Martian" landed with a bang.
Jerry Reinsdorf decided to promote from within to build a new White Sox front office.
The former world No. 1 committed a single unforced error in the third set.
Dalton Del Don reveals receivers he's thinks are overrated this fantasy football draft season.
Dalton Del Don tries to help you navigate the running back landscape by identifying potential fantasy draft busts.
If Jordan Love pans out, it will be a quarterback trifecta for the ages in Green Bay.
Jonathan Gannon's attempt to light a fire in his players went up in smoke.