Tigers vs. Angels Highlights
Ohtani and Walsh plate 4 runs in the win
The Detroit Tigers battle the Los Angeles Angels on June 20, 2021 in Anaheim. You can watch the game on Bally Sports Detroit.
The Detroit Tigers drop their third straight game of the series to the Los Angeles Angels, 8-3 on June 19, 2021.
The Detroit Tigers battle the Los Angeles Angels on June 19, 2021 in Anaheim. You can watch the game on Fox Sports 1.
Shohei Ohtani slugged his 20th and 21st homers of the season Friday, the fourth multi-homer game of his career, as the Los Angeles Angels blew out the Detroit Tigers 11-3 in Anaheim, Calif. Ohtani's 400-foot shot in the fifth inning highlighted a five-run rally. It was sandwiched by Luis Rengifo's first homer, a solo shot, and Jared Walsh's 16th, a two-run clout that capped the outburst.
Shohei Ohtani launches a two-run home run to left field, his 22nd of the season, to increase the Angels' lead to 3-0 in the 3rd inning
Shohei Ohtani celebrated his appointment to next month's All-Star Home Run Derby in fitting style, connecting twice during the Los Angeles Angels' 11-3 win over the Detroit Tigers on Friday night. Ohtani clubbed his 20th and 21st homers of the season hours after announcing he would take part in MLB’s annual home-run spectacle July 12 at Coors Field in Denver. The first blast from Ohtani was a line drive to right field that was part of the Angels’ three-homer fifth inning.
Japanese two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani is the first confirmed competitor for the All-Star Home Run Derby at Denver’s Coors Field on July 12, and others could be announced soon. The Los Angeles Angels star will be the first Japanese-born player in the derby, held the night before the All-Star Game. The 26-year-old outfielder, designated hitter and pitcher homered twice Friday and has 21, one behind major league leaders Fernando Tatis Jr. of San Diego and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of Toronto.
