Tigers visit the Diamondbacks to begin 3-game series

Detroit Tigers (21-22, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (21-23, third in the NL West)

Phoenix; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tarik Skubal (5-0, 2.02 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, 60 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson (2-2, 5.33 ERA, 1.70 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Tigers -147, Diamondbacks +124; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks host the Detroit Tigers on Friday to begin a three-game series.

Arizona has an 11-11 record in home games and a 21-23 record overall. The Diamondbacks have a 9-4 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Detroit is 11-9 in road games and 21-22 overall. Tigers pitchers have a collective 3.33 ERA, which ranks fourth in the AL.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ketel Marte has nine home runs, 14 walks and 24 RBI while hitting .289 for the Diamondbacks. Kevin Newman is 14-for-33 with five doubles, a triple and two RBI over the past 10 games.

Riley Greene has seven doubles, a triple and nine home runs for the Tigers. Andy Ibanez is 10-for-34 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 7-3, .246 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Tigers: 3-7, .225 batting average, 3.88 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Nelson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Castro: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eduardo Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Geraldo Perdomo: 10-Day IL (right meniscus tear), Alek Thomas: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Shelby Miller: 15-Day IL (ulnar nerve inflammation), Kenta Maeda: 15-Day IL (illness), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (groin)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.