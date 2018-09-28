Tigers tweet hilarious response to Cubs fans flooding their mentions on Twitter

The Chicago Cubs are currently a game up on the Milwaukee Brewers, who happen to be playing the Detroit Tigers in their series of the season. And with that series having major implications on the NL Central, Cubs fans are quickly becoming Tiger fans for the week and Detroit's Twitter account decided to acknowledge their newest fans today.

Hey @Cubs, so many of your fans are now #Tigers fans. Weird. We assume that was you, so thanks for the random act of kindness. Have a great weekend. XOXO, atTigers — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) September 28, 2018

Leave it to Cubs fans to flood a non-playoff team's Twitter mentions with hopes that in maybe it will help their chances against the Brewers this weekend. Some fans even took it upon themselves to show just how big of fans they were of the Tigers.

TIGER CUBS UNITE pic.twitter.com/LkMHQGlYh9 — Michael Grace (@LowOutsideCurve) September 28, 2018

Vanquish the Brewers!



Xoxo,

Longtime Tigers Fan, TBK





— the bad Katie (@KatieKatCubs) September 28, 2018

it me lifelong detroit tigers fan pic.twitter.com/Ttw0dTNrE5 — Bleacher Nation (@BleacherNation) September 28, 2018

The Brewers face-off with the Tigers at 7:05 pm CT while the Cubs will welcome the Cardinals to Wrigley Friday afternoon, so fans of both clubs should have plenty of important baseball games to tune into.