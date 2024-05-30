Tigers try to end road slide, face the Red Sox

Detroit Tigers (27-28, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Boston Red Sox (28-28, third in the AL East)

Boston; Thursday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Jack Flaherty (1-4, 3.84 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 81 strikeouts); Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (2-3, 4.20 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Red Sox -119, Tigers +100; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers visit the Boston Red Sox looking to break a four-game road losing streak.

Boston is 28-28 overall and 11-15 at home. The Red Sox have hit 58 total home runs to rank ninth in the AL.

Detroit is 13-13 in road games and 27-28 overall. The Tigers have an 11-1 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Riley Greene has 10 doubles, a triple and nine home runs for the Tigers. Matthew Vierling is 13-for-35 with a double, two triples and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 6-4, .246 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Tigers: 4-6, .241 batting average, 6.59 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Tyler O'Neill: 10-Day IL (knee), Masataka Yoshida: 10-Day IL (thumb), Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (rib), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (oblique), Isaiah Campbell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Bryan Mata: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Kerry Carpenter: 10-Day IL (spine), Shelby Miller: 15-Day IL (ulnar nerve inflammation), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (groin)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.