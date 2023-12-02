Tigers trounce Glen Ullin-Hebron, 71-54

Dec. 1—NEW ENGLAND — If Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023 is any indication, it's going to be difficult to cage the New England Tigers' girls basketball team this season after a solid, 71-54 win over Glen Ullin-Hebron at home. The Tigers were paced by double-digits from four different athletes and double-doubles from two of them during the season-opening contest.

Meadow Olsonawski led the way in scoring with 16 and she added 5 rebounds and 3 assists on the night, while the double-doubles came courtesy of sophomore guards Emma Olsonawski with 14 points and 10 rebounds and Carly Wolf with 13 points and 10 rebounds as well. The other double-digit scorer was sophomore forward Kallie Dinius and her 11 points, to go along with 7 rebounds.

"I felt, overall, it was a very good effort and I loved the balance of the team scoring," New England head girls basketball coach Jason Jung said. "Really, we have seven girls who are capable of scoring."

The game was arguably won in the opening period, with the Tigers clawing their way to a quick, 17-10 lead, and the home team kept pouring it on with another 17 in the second, closing out the half with a stout 34-18 advantage. Wolf had a brilliant first quarter with 8 points and Meadow Olsonawski kept the ball rolling with 9 in the second to keep the Bearcats on their heels throughout the opening half.

"We have a really great team-concept, and we preach being a team and team-chemistry," Jung said. "Our older girls and our starters, they really look out and they're great role models for our young kids."

Meanwhile, New England presented a suffocating defense in the first 16 minutes, allowing only one field goal in the first quarter and four from the field in the second, with Glen Ullin-Hebron's Alleya Dakken scoring her only 4 points in the game during the second quarter.

The second half presented a similar set of circumstances, but the Bearcats did scratch their way to a 1-point disadvantage, 19-18, in the third quarter to try and keep the score close and tied the fourth-quarter score at 18. The first-half damage, however, proved to be the difference despite a game-high 25 points from sophomore guard Cassidy Christensen and 10 more from freshman standout Taj Thomas, all of which were scored in the second half.

Spanish exchange student Noa Sancho provided extra depth to the Tigers' squad with 7 points of her own and senior forward Sophie Olsonawski finished off the Olsonawski trifecta with 6 points and 9 boards, 7 of which came off the offensive glass. Meanwhile, senior center Messa Kuehl ended up with 4 assists on the night and 4 rebounds.

"We have two girls who came back from knee injuries ... and we have a foreign exchange student, so we have some new parts of the team," Jung said. "And I think that was evident tonight because things weren't just completely clicking — we were trying to figure a few things out — however, we put our foot on the gas sometimes and then we could score in bunches."

Next-up for the Tigers will be a road game at Killdeer on Thursday, Dec. 7 at 5 p.m. and then away to Garrison on Dec. 9, while for the Bearcats the next event will see them heading to the New Salem-Almont Tournament this weekend.

