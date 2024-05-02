Tigers top Warriors in final meet of season

May 1—The Centralia girls golf team ended its regular season with a victory on Wednesday, as the Tigers topped Rochester 75-53 at Riverside.

The 75 points is the best mark of the season for Centralia, and it's also the first time that all five Tigers tallied 10 or more points.

Emily Wilkerson led the way with 20, while Tess McMurry scored 18 and Lily Ferch added 16. Lyla Aumiller collected 11, and Corin Meek rounded out the Centralia scorecard with 10.

Izzy Masias led the Warriors with 18 points, while Audrey Williams wasn't far behind with 16. Mallory Gilbert logged a dozen, and Casey Munsell and Addie Nef combined for seven.

The Tigers and Warriors will take part in the league meet at Riverside on Monday, as the District 4 tournament is set for May 13 and 14 at Three Rivers in Kelso.

On Monday, the 13th, the field will be whittled down to a top 40, which will compete for state spots on Tuesday the 14th.