Tigers top Stars in county tennis match-up

May 6—DOVER — The Lebanon girls tennis team has been battle tested this year.

The Tigers have a difficult non-conference schedule, featuring multiple teams ranked in the top-25 in the state, all aimed toward making sure they were ready for the end of the year.

And if Monday night's 3-2 win over Western Boone is any indication, it's all starting to pay off at the right time.

"I'm really happy with how the girls played," Lebanon head coach Katie Hart said. "I feel like they played the best they have this season. They dug deep down and found the power they needed to win this match."

The Tigers have taken some lumps along the way, but have stuck with it and have learned from every match.

And with only four matches to go in the regular season, it's coming together at the right time.

"The beginning of the season was very tough," Hart said. "But I think it helped them find the courage and will power to come up with some of these wins in the conference."

The Stars have now lost three in a row, all conference matches.

Western Boone head coach Colin Haney said they knew it was going to be a tight match, they just didn't execute in some key spots.

"I liked the way we matched up on paper, but at times we weren't tough enough mentally," Haney said. "At times we didn't respond well to pressure and that led to too many unforced errors."

Leading 2-1 after the three singles matches were completed, the Tigers needed just one of the two doubles matches to secure the win.

Both were closely contested, but the Tigers No. 2 doubles team of Anna Howard and Kinley Young defeated Ella Shepherd and Olivia Smith 6-4, 6-4 to clinch the match for the Tigers.

"They compliment each other very well," Hart said. "Kinley has good height and Anna uses her experience to lead. They are very strong together and I enjoy watching them play."

The Stars took the other doubles match, with Isabel Adams and Janie Ransom topping Bre Page and Kate Williams 6-7 (6-8), 6-4, 10-8.

"We need them to win a lot of matches moving forward," Haney said. "Hopefully today will give them a good boost."

The Tigers got wins at the No. 1 and No. 2 singles spots, with Ava Lehmkuhler topping Addie Jones 6-0, 6-0 and Bianca Coronado topping Abby Brunty 6-0, 6-1.

Hart said her two seniors have been key parts to what the Tigers are doing this year.

"They are definitely big leaders on the team," Hart said. "We know they have the power to win, it's just putting it into place. Today they felt very empowered out there."

Western Boone's other point came at No. 3 singles, where Lindsey Steimel defeated Lucie Cassis 6-0, 6-1.

"I have been really impressed with her," Haney said. "Coming into the year, we didn't know who would be in that spot, but she has really found a home there and she's gotten better every match. She's becoming a player we can really count on."

Both teams will be back in action on Tuesday.

Western Boone is set to host Southmont.

"We have to clean up the unforced errors," Haney said. "We still have a lot of players that are new to varsity, and they are gaining experience under pressure. But we have to limit the unforced errors — that's what made the difference today."

Lebanon is set to face Faith Christian.

"We definitely have to continue to build our confidence," Hart said. "We want to make sure we are finishing points and finishing games, so we don't have to go to tiebreakers or third sets."

