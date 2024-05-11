Tigers top Fishermen in third-place game

May 11—Box Score

At Adna

TIGERS 9, FISHERMEN 6

Napavine 101 023 2 — 9

Ilwaco 100 030 2 — 6

NAP Pitching — Bullock 4 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 5 BB, 1 K; Chambers 0.2 IP, 0 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 K; Wilson 2.1 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 K. Highlights — Landram 2-5, R; Bullock 2-4, 3 R; Demarest 2-4, RBI

The Napavine baseball team will head into the state tournament on a high note, as the Tigers defeated Ilwaco 9-6 in the District 4 third-place game on Friday.

"Anytime you can win, you want to take a win," Napavine coach Brian Demarest said. "We'll take it."

The Tigers (20-4) led 2-1 through four innings, and a pair of runs scored on an error in the fifth to make it 4-1. Ilwaco tied the game in the bottom of the fifth, but three Tigers came around to score on a little league home run from Conner Holmes in the sixth.

A pair of insurance runs in the seventh provided enough cushion for Grady Wilson, who closed out the game. He pitched the final two and a third, giving up four hits and two earned runs while walking two and striking out one.

Cal Bullock ended up with a no decision after a solid start, one where he went four innings, allowed just one hit and one earned run while walking five and striking out one.

Beckett Landram, Cal Bullock, and Ashton Demarest each collected two hits at the plate.

""I thought our kids came in, battled, and competed," Demarest said. " I was glad with the way we played."

The Tigers will find out their seeding in the state tournament on Sunday. If they are seeded from No. 5 to No. 8, they'll host an opening round game on Tuesday, May 14. Any higher than five would mean the Tigers earn a first-round bye, and any lower than eight would have the Tigers hitting the road.