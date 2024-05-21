Tigers top Bulldogs in sectional opener

May 20—LEBANON — Krryn Miller was near the top of her game on Monday night in the Tigers sectional softball opener against Monrovia.

The junior pitcher allowed just one run on five hits in the game, leading Lebanon to a 3-1 victory to advance in Sectional 25.

"Krryn did a really good job of controlling the circle, and doing a good job of being versatile," Lebanon head coach Robert Archambeau said. "Regardless of their record, (Monrovia) is a really strong team and does a lot of different things. We came in focused on Monrovia, they gave us a tough game and we made a few more plays than they did."

Miller didn't allow a hit until a two-out single in the fourth, and struck out three in the game.

Monrovia mounted a mini rally in the sixth, getting two on with two out, but Miller got a ground out to end the threat.

The Bulldogs got back-to-back hits with two outs in the seventh to plate their only run, but Miller got the next batter out to end the game.

"She was fearless in those early innings," Archambeau said. "We kept on checking on her and she just kept on saying she was in the zone and focused. She's a captain for a reason and is a leader for us. That leadership really helped her today."

Miller also contributed at the plate, going 1-for-2 with a home run in the sixth, which provided a valuable insurance run for the Tigers.

"She took care of things in the circle, and at the plate too," Archambeau said. "I screamed at it because I thought it might just hang up there, but she put enough muscle on it to get it over and give us some momentum heading into that last inning."

The Tigers got all the runs they would need in the first inning.

MacKenzie Carey and Sophie Robinson (double) led off the game with hits ahead of Addy Zell, who lined a single to right field to make it 2-0.

The Tigers only managed one more hit in the next four innings before Miller's home run, but got the runs they needed to early.

"Addy Zell might be the quietest girl on the team with the biggest muscles," Archambeau said. "She has a big heart and brain and she is going to be rewarded for that. Her effort has shone through in a lot of games, and in a big game like tonight it let us start out with a lead."

Lebanon advances to face Western Boone at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Lebanon.

The Stars took the two regular season meetings.

"We are going to play one of the best teams in the conference the best way we can," Archambeau said. "We are going to put our best foot forward and give it everything we have on the field and the scoreboard will show us if we did enough at the end. Head coach (Mike) Vanderpool has a first class program and we hope we can give everything we can tomorrow."

Will Willems is the Sports Editor of the Lebanon Reporter. Follow him on Twitter @Will_Willems.