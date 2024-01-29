Tigers make the top 12 for five-star 2025 Mississippi receiver

LSU has already landed the top receiver in the 2025 recruiting class in Dakorien Moore, and now it’s looking to add another five-star to join him.

Five-star Choctaw County (Ackerman, Miss.) receiver Caleb Cunningham recently trimmed his list of schools down to 12, and LSU made the cut. Joining the Tigers are Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Mississippi State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Cunningham ranks as the No. 11 player nationally and No. 2 receiver, according to the On3 industry rankings. He told On3 that he is in no rush to trim his list further, saying he will likely take official visits in the summer and during the season while waiting to make a decision until closer to early signing day.

NEWS: Five-Star WR Caleb Cunningham is down to 1️⃣2️⃣ Schools! The 6’3 185 WR from Ackerman, MS is ranked as the No. 11 Recruit in the ‘25 Class (No. 2 WR) Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/No8axBuzsT pic.twitter.com/OVfvq0qG2d — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 29, 2024

Mississippi State is the heavy favorite here with multiple high-confidence Crystal Ball projections. The Bulldogs also lead the way on the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine at 87.5%.

